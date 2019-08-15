‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Mackinac Island

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As WOOD TV8 celebrates 70 years on the air, we’re taking a look back at Dick Evans’ long-running and hugely popular series featuring stories from all over the state.

Between 1971 and 1991, Evans filed “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. He covered everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections. He also highlighted some of Michigan’s most beautiful locations.

In July 1978, Evans visited iconic Mackinac Island. Among other things, he interviewed a maker of some of the island’s famous fudge, inspected the most exclusive room at the Grand Hotel and even took a bath at the Stonecliffe.

>>App users: Click for more videos from “On The Michigan Road” visiting Mackinac Island

In October 1991, Evans died at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

News 8 will be airing a throwback “On The Michigan Road” report each Thursday during the 5 p.m. hour.