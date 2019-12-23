‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Mackinac Bridge construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re taking you back in time with this vintage “On The Michigan Road” report about the construction of the Mackinac Bridge.

This piece originally aired on May 8. 1991. In it, Dick Evans takes a look back at the massive construction project. This story includes rarely seen video of the bridge as it was built.

=== Watch the May 1991 report above. ===

Between 1971 and 1991, Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

