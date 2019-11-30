‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Lake of the Clouds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re taking you back in time with this vintage “On The Michigan Road” report from Lake of the Clouds in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in 1988.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

