‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Kindel Furniture in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In this vintage episode of “On The Michigan Road,” we take you inside a Grand Rapids furniture-maker that’s still operating today.

Dick Evans went to Kindel Furniture on June 22, 1982, where carpenters crafted products by hand.

Kindel has been in operation since 1901 and its products are sold all around the world. Now Kindel Grand Rapids at Eastern Avenue and 40th Street, it employs 64 people.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to Michigan’s most beautiful locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

