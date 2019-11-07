‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Keweenaw jail 1988

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s vintage “On The Michigan Road” story takes you to jail.

In this report that originally aired Oct. 19, 1988, Dick Evans visited the Keweenaw County Jail in the Upper Peninsula. It looked more like a house than a jail. The sheriff and his wife lived on site. If you were an inmate there, you were sharing their meals.

Keweenaw County still uses that house for 72-hour lockup, after which inmates are transferred to the Houghton County Jail.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

News 8 will be airing a throwback “On The Michigan Road” report each Thursday during the 5 p.m. hour.