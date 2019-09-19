‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Joe’s Gizzard City

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s vintage “On The Michigan Road” report takes you back a few decades and to a family-owned restaurant in Potterville.

Originally airing Sept. 11, 1984, the episode showcases the fare at Joe’s Gizzard City. Host Dick Evans declined to eat a gizzard despite encouragement from the restaurant staff.

You can still visit Joe’s Gizzard City, which in recent years has been featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most beautiful locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

News 8 will be airing a throwback “On The Michigan Road” report each Thursday during the 5 p.m. hour.