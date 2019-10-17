‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Hungarian Falls 1985

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dick Evans saw much of the beauty of the Upper Peninsula on his annual autumn visits for “On The Michigan Road.”

In October 1985, at the suggestion of state conservation officers, he hiked to Hungarian Falls on the Keweenaw Peninsula north of Houghton. The trek did not treat him well.

==Watch the vintage episode above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

News 8 will be airing a throwback “On The Michigan Road” report each Thursday during the 5 p.m. hour.