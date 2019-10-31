‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Halloween 1986

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — What’s Halloween without a ghost story?

Dick Evans shared one from his childhood as he marked Halloween in this Oct. 31, 1986, throwback “On The Michigan Road” story. And that was just to start.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

