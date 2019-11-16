‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Grandville ice tree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “On The Michigan Road” sought out remarkable sights, and in 1985, it found one in Grandville.

Dick Evans took his “On The Michigan Road” series to see a tree completely coated in ice and glowing with colorful lights. It was made by a family as part of their Christmas decorations.

==Watch the Dec. 22, 1985, report above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

