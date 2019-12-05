‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Frozen falls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this week’s vintage “On The Michigan Road” report, Dick Evans takes to you a wintry Tahquamenon Falls.

In this story that originally aired March 15, 1988, the falls in the Upper Peninsula were partially frozen. Below them, the Tahquamenon River was frozen and snow-covered.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

