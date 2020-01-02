‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Enforcing handicapped parking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In 1988, “On The Michigan Road” introduced you to Bob Anderson, a volunteer who enforced handicapped parking at a Portage market.

Also in the report that originally aired Dec. 27, 1988, Dick Evans also spoke with some older drivers who humorously described seeing “young people” park in handicapped-only spots all the time.

==Watch the vintage report above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most beautiful locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

