‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Egg art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ceola Rice’s art was unexpected.

The Three Rivers woman turned goose and ostrich eggs into elaborate, delicate creations. In the above March 26, 1984, “On The Michigan Road” report, Dick Evans saw how she did it.

Rice died in 2004.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to Michigan’s most beautiful locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

