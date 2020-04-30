‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Dutch dancing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year, Holland’s famous tulip festival is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. But Dicks Evans got into the spirit decades ago.

In this May 16, 1984, “On The Michigan Road” report, Evans celebrated the festival by going Dutch dancing.

==Watch the vintage report above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

