Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Dutch dancing

On The Michigan Road

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year, Holland’s famous tulip festival is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. But Dicks Evans got into the spirit decades ago.

In this May 16, 1984, “On The Michigan Road” report, Evans celebrated the festival by going Dutch dancing.

==Watch the vintage report above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section here on woodtv.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 