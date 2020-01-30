‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: DeLorean 1982

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “On The Michigan Road” gave Dick Evans some pretty cool experiences. Among them, driving a brand new DeLorean in 1982, the last year the car was in production.

Originally airing Feb. 21, 1982, this vintage report shows of a DeLorean for sale at Capital Cadillac in Lansing. It cost $26,500 and boasted electric windows.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

