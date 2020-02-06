Closings & Delays
‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: ‘Cowback’ riding

On The Michigan Road

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dick Evans took his turn as a cowboy in the above vintage “On The Michigan Road” report.

The March 5, 1984, feature shows Evans going “cowback” riding on a farm in Burnips with Bonnie Baker.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section here on woodtv.com.

