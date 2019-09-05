On The Michigan Road throwback: Castle Park in 1981

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In 1981, Dick Evans got a rare look inside Castle Park, a swanky private neighborhood association south of Holland, for his popular “On The Michigan Road” series.

The report (which originally aired July 10, 1981) shows off the swimming pool, clay tennis courts and second-oldest golf course in the region. The titular castle was built in 1890 and comes complete with a tower and accompanying ghost story.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They covered everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most stunning locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

News 8 will be airing a throwback “On The Michigan Road” report each Thursday during the 5 p.m. hour.