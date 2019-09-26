‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Bellevue’s ‘human siren’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s vintage “On The Michigan Road” report features a man with a very specific talent: He was a “human siren.”

In this story that originally aired Sept. 25, 1980, Dick Evans talked to Billy Paige (an educated guess on the spelling since Dick’s scripts have been lost to time) of Bellevue in Eaton County. Paige drove an ambulance for the local rescue squad and had just been honored by that group for his ability to reproduce the sound of a siren with his voice.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. Dick died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

