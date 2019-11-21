‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Befriending a deer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s vintage “On The Michigan Road” report is a story of friendship.

Originally airing Dec. 18, 1985, it’s the story of Jerry Palmer, who nursed a wild deer back to life after finding it dying in a field. When it was better, he released it back into the wild. But the deer had learned to love Palmer — or at least the food he gave it — so it kept coming back. It would even step inside the living room for a treat.

==Watch the story of Palmer and Punky above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. Evans died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

