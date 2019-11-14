‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Battle Creek bell ringer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lenora Woodford’s voice drew Dick Evans to Battle Creek in 1985.

Woodford was a Salvation Army bell ringer on the Michigan Mall in downtown Battle Creek. But it wasn’t the sound of her bell that she was known for — it was her voice singing Christmas carols. On Dec. 20, 1985, “On The Michigan Road” shared that voice with West Michigan.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

News 8 will be airing a throwback “On The Michigan Road” report each Thursday during the 5 p.m. hour.