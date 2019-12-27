‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Atop the Mackinac Bridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In 1976, in one of his most memorable “On The Michigan Road” reports, Dick Evans climbed to the top of the Mackinac Bridge.

In 1991, he tried again but didn’t make it. Photojournalist Dan Salas did, though, and captured an incredible view.

==Watch the report from April 29, 1991, above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section here on woodtv.com.