‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Amphibious car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dick Evan took a watery cruise in this vintage “On The Michigan Road” report.

Originally airing Nov. 11, 1987, the story features an amphibious car owned by used car salesman Bud Walters.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section on woodtv.com.