‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: 5-year-old snowmobile racers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At 5 years old, Michigan cousins Stacy and Michelle had the need for speed.

In 1981, they were snowmobilers who had already competed in multiple races. As Dick Evans showed in the Feb. 17, 1981, report above, their snowmobiles topped out at 12 mph.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

