‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: 1982 Allegan Co. Fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Fair was this week, so for this vintage “On The Michigan Road” report, we’re going back in time to see what it was like in the early 1980s.

In his Sept. 13, 1982, report, Dick Evans talked to the fair organizer, who had never had a chance to ride one of the rides because she was always so busy keeping everything running smoothly.

The Allegan County Fair began in 1952 and is still held annually. This year, it wraps up Saturday.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

