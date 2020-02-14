‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: 1981 valentines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The above vintage “On The Michigan Road” report is helping you get ready for Valentine’s Day — in 1981.

Originally airing Feb. 12, 1981, the episode has Dick Evans checking out how shoppers in Kalamazoo were preparing for the holiday. He went inside a Hallmark store to see the most popular cards of the year.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

