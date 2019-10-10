‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: 1 bear at Oswald’s Ranch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve ever taken a road trip through the Upper Peninsula, you may have stopped by the tourist attraction Oswald’s Bear Ranch. So did Dick Evans for “On The Michigan Road.”

When he visited the ranch northwest of Newberry on October 1986, Dean Oswald had one bear named Smurf.

==Watch Dick Evans’ vintage report above.==

Dean Oswald is still in charge of the ranch today. He now has 40 bears on 240 acres. The ranch is open to visitors from Memorial Day through the end of September.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

News 8 will be airing a throwback “On The Michigan Road” report each Thursday during the 5 p.m. hour.