GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to sit down for an interview Monday with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The story was first reported by NFL.com. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the report and said neither side plans to rush to a decision.

“Harbaugh will be deliberate with any decision he makes about his future. The Chargers still are going through (the interview) process and have other candidates that they plan to speak with,” Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Harbaugh has been a hot commodity for NFL teams for several years now. Fresh off leading Michigan to its first national championship since 1997, the buzz is as strong as ever. He has interviewed with NFL teams each of the last two offseasons: Minnesota in 2022 and Denver in 2023.

Harbaugh agreed to a 5-year, $36.7 million contract extension in 2022, but his buyout following the 2023 season is now just $1.5 million. The university has been working with Harbaugh for months on a new contract, but no terms have been finalized.

The Wolverine and longtime NFL quarterback has won at every level as a coach. Even while he was still playing in the NFL, Harbaugh spent 8 years as an NCAA-certified unpaid assistant coach under his father, Jack Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky. He got his first head coaching job at the University of San Diego, going 29-6 before being hired at Stanford.

Harbaugh took over a 1-11 program and turned it around, going 12-1 in 2010 including a win in the Orange Bowl. The following year, he was hired by the San Francisco 49ers and immediately turned them into a Super Bowl contender.

The Niners, who went 6-10 the year prior, went 13-3 under Harbaugh in 2011, earning him NFL Coach of the Year honors. In 2012, San Francisco went 11-4-1 but cruised through the playoffs, losing only to John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

Harbaugh was fired after an 8-8 season in 2014 when he ultimately decided to return to the college game and his alma mater.

As a college coach, Harbaugh is 151-59 all-time over 16 seasons. He is 49-22-1 as an NFL coach.