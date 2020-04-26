W. MI native Kenny Willekes selected by Vikings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University’s Kenny Willekes has been selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

The Rockford native and NorthPointe Christian graduate finished his Spartan career ranked No. 1 in the school’s history with 51 tackles for loss and third with 26 sacks.

He also earned second-team All-America honors twice from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

He graduated from MSU in 2019 with a degree in chemistry. He entered the program as a walk-on linebacker for the 2015 season but came out as one of the top pass rushers in the nation.