Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

W. MI native Kenny Willekes selected by Vikings

NFL Draft

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
msu defensive end kenny willekes 080618_1533587381557.jpg.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University’s Kenny Willekes has been selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

The Rockford native and NorthPointe Christian graduate finished his Spartan career ranked No. 1 in the school’s history with 51 tackles for loss and third with 26 sacks.

He also earned second-team All-America honors twice from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

He graduated from MSU in 2019 with a degree in chemistry. He entered the program as a walk-on linebacker for the 2015 season but came out as one of the top pass rushers in the nation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 