Seahawks go for speed, nab WMU’s WR D’Wayne Eskridge in 2nd round

National Team wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan (1) offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74) walk off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks addressed one of their needs by selecting Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft.

The Seahawks took the speedy playmaker to add to a wide receiver group that already includes Tyler Locket and DK Metcalf but lacked depth.

Eskridge is undersized at 5-foot-9 and may project as more of a slot receiver in the NFL. But his speed is elite and could end up being a matchup problem for Seattle opponents.