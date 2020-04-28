Kenny Willekes: ‘I’m ready to get to work’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — CBS Sports had Michigan State University’s Kenny Willekes ranked as the 142nd best prospect in the NFL Draft.

He was just eight spots behind his teammate Josiah Scott.

So, when Scott was taken in the forth round on Saturday, it stood to reason that Willekes would be drafted soon. But that was not the case.

“I said it seems right. It’s only right that I get drafted in the seventh round,” Willekes said.

The Rockford native went from being a walk on to becoming an All American at Michigan State. So, why should the next step in his football journey be any different.

“It’s kind of who I am and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was talking with my friends and family and I said I would like to get drafted higher, but the later I get drafted, honestly the better it probably is because I’m going to be ready to go. I’m excited. I’m ready to get to work,” Willekes said.

He says playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream.

When you watch him play, you see a guy who goes all out and feeds off the emotion of the game.

“I don’t know any other way. It’s just the way I play. I could be playing pick-up ball in the back yard with my brothers. I could be messing around at the gym. I could be playing on an NFL field on Sunday. I’m going to give you everything I’ve got every time I go out there and compete. It’s just the way I am,” Willekes said.

It’s worked for him so far. So Willekes has no plan to change that. But he will have to adjust to the uncertainty of the times.

“I believe everything will be virtual. Rookie minicamp starts virtually next week. I don’t have a lot of details yet … I believe they’ll send us an iPad and we’ll start virtually next week,” Willekes said.