Holmes added to Lions’ strength, addressed weaknesses

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions opened the NFL draft by bolstering a strength and closed it by addressing some of their many weaknesses on both sides of the ball.
First-year general manager Brad Holmes seemed to make sensible selections, starting with Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall. Holmes and first-year coach Dan Campbell are inheriting a defense that ranked among the worst in NFL history last season.
The Lions used four picks on that side of the ball to fix some of the unit’s shortcomings.