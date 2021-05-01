Holmes added to Lions’ strength, addressed weaknesses

A Detroit Lions fan, left, who was chosen to be on stage, points to an image of the team’s first-round pick Penei Sewell, an offensive lineman from Oregon, on the display on stage at the NFL football draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions opened the NFL draft by bolstering a strength and closed it by addressing some of their many weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

First-year general manager Brad Holmes seemed to make sensible selections, starting with Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall. Holmes and first-year coach Dan Campbell are inheriting a defense that ranked among the worst in NFL history last season.

The Lions used four picks on that side of the ball to fix some of the unit’s shortcomings.