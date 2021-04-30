Falcons select Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have selected offensive lineman and Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield, from Grand Rapids, in the third round.

The Falcons also addressed a glaring need by selecting safety Richie Grant of Central Florida in the second round of the NFL draft.

The cost-cutting Falcons lost veteran safeties Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee in free agency.

The team added two possible 2021 starters by signing Erik Harris and Duron Harmon but needed to draft long-term help. Grant had 10 career interceptions and was a Thorpe Award finalist as one of the nation’s top defensive backs in 2020.

—WOODTV.com staff contributed to this report