Images of Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye are displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the the 21st pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have selected defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan with their first-round pick in the NFL draft.

He fills a huge need for the Colts, who have been looking for a young pass rusher since general manager Chris Ballard took the job four years ago.

Ballard has traded first-round picks each of the past three years.