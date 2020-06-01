WASHINGTON (WFLA) — In a video that has spread on social media, protesters can be seen handing over an apparent agitator to police during protests in Washington D.C. over the weekend.
Protesters took to the streets of the nation’s capital this past weekend to demonstrate their frustration with police brutality and social justice following George Floyd’s death.
A collection of demonstrators can be seen on video approaching a man who appeared to be destroying the sidewalk. They grabbed him and struggled with him as they carried him over to police custody.
