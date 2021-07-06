Newsfeed Now: Death toll at 32 in Florida condo collapse; officer plays Taylor Swift to interfere with being recorded

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Today a fire official says four more victims were found in the rubble bringing the death toll to 32. More than 110 people are still missing as crews sifted through the rubble for the 13th day.

A Missouri family is mourning the loss of their loved one due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

A Missouri County health department issued a health advisory last week that all residents should consider wearing a face mask and practice social distancing. That announcement comes after an increase in COVID-19 rates among teens.

Hospitals in west texas are still grappling with one of the worst nursing shortages they said they’ve ever seen. As the number of COVID-19 cases decreases, so too is the number of healthcare workers to take care of them.

An Indianapolis couple is on the hunt for a bold porch pirate who swiped a new tv right in front of their injured mother.

A California sheriff’s sergeant is being investigated after he played a Taylor Swift song on his phone to prevent interaction from being recorded and then published on social media.

A World War II veteran rides in style thanks to a nonprofit giving him a bike.

