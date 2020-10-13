Newsfeed Now: 2nd day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will face questioning from senators during the second day of confirmation hearings on Tuesday, as the Judiciary Committee draws closer to an initial vote later this week.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, speaks during the second day of her Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on October 13, 2020. – President Donald Trump’s US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces a sharply divided Senate October 13, 2020 for her first question-and-answer session, with Republicans praising her faith and qualifications and Democrats set to bombard her over healthcare. (Photo by Erin SCHAFF / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Other stories in today’s show:

UNEXPLAINED ILLNESS: A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

STRIP COMING TO LIFE: Live entertainment is making its way back to the Las Vegas Strip, after months of COVID-19 closures.

The illuminated casinos of the Las Vegas strip.

