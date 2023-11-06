LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without a traditional turkey pardon and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging Michiganders to submit names for the second turkey that she will pardon since taking office.

“My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said Whitmer. “I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.”

In 2022, Whitmer pardoned a turkey named Mitch E. Gander.

If you want to give a “wing” at it and see you have the best name suggestion, you have until Nov. 17 at noon to enter. Winner will be announced Nov. 20.

To feather in your suggestion, click here.