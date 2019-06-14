World’s largest bounce house comes to W. MI for a good cause

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Big Bounce America is the largest touring inflatable theme park in the entire world, and on Friday its coming to West Michigan.

The bounce house will be set up at the DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center in Walker.



There will be live DJs, climbing towers, basketball hoops, slides, ball pits, confetti blasts, bubbles and competitions.



All of proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization Pack Your Back, started by Central Michigan University students.

Big Bounce America will be in Walker from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are priced as $15 for kids ages 7 and below, $17 for ages 15 and below and $20 for adults.

The DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center is located at 2500 Turner Avenue NW.

