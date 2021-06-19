WOOD TV8 awarded 7 Emmys

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 was awarded seven Emmy Awards Saturday night.

Multiple News 8 team members won an Emmy in the breaking news category for their report on the Grand Rapids 2020 riot. Those members are Jennifer Hill, Anna Sabine, Susan Samples, Justin Wynn, John Domol, Bilal Kurdi, Matt Jaworowski and Luke Stier.

Target 8 investigators Ken Kolker, Carter Gent and Larry Gron received an Emmy in the human interest category for their digital documentary Youngest Killers. Kolker also won an Emmy in the category news promotion – topical for that story.

Another Target 8 investigation, Kidnapping Plot, earned an Emmy in the societal concerns category for Samples, Kolker, Gent, Gron and and Kurdi.

Reporters Lynsey Mukomel and Kyle Wilson received an Emmy in the military – news category for their story Rockford mom organizes Memorial Day send-off for son.

Investigative producer Gent received an Emmy in the category news editor for the story Riots: Follow the Money.

Anchor Casey Jones received an Emmy for a daily news single for his report Wings of Hope.