Woman killed after crash in Berrien county

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is dead following an overnight crash in Berrien county.

The Berrien County Sheriff says they responded to the area of Bakertown Road just south of Chamberlain Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday and found an SUV that had left the road and hit several trees.

Police say 48-year-old Jenni Sanderson from South Bend, Indiana was ejected from the vehicle and found unresponsive on the ground.

Emergency crews took her to the hospital where she died.

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. They also say Sanderson was not wearing a seatbelt.