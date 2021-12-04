Woman arrested after shooting at Kentwood shopping center

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Shots were fired by a woman in a car while leaving a shopping center Friday evening, Kentwood authorities say.

Witnesses told Kentwood officers that they saw 2 women in a confrontation within a store while Christmas shopping on Friday night. Once they left the store, 1 of the women fired shots from her vehicle at the other woman and drove away. About 3 or 4 shots were reported to be fired.

A child was in the suspect’s vehicle during the incident. The victim also left the shopping center afterward. No injuries have been reported connected to the shooting.

Kentwood Police were able to arrest and charge the shooter with the help of the Grand Rapids and East Grand Rapids Police Departments.