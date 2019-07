THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a crash north of Middleville Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Garbow Road west of M-37 in Thornapple Township.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound car left the road and hit a tree. The driver, an 18-year-old, was ejected from the car and killed.

Her name was not released Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled.