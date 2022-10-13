This Weekend’s Top Picks

1.Grand Rapids Public Musuem Cultural Heritage Festival-October 15th

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is also hosting their Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. There will be a celebration of West Michigan’s diverse cultural history with more than 28 community participants. There will also be a new show you can catch in the planetarium that is shown in both English and Spanish. You can also enjoy a bite to eat from around the world as the museum café will feature many different authentic styles of food. Best of all the Cultural Heritage Festival is included with a general admission ticket. You can find more details about the Cultural Heritage Festival here.

2.Grand Rapids Kids Marathon-October 15th

The Grand Rapids Kids Marathon is taking place on Saturday, October 15th at 1:30pm. Taking place at the David D Hunting YMCA. Kids between the ages of 2 and 12 are invited to participate for free. The race is 1.2 miles long. You can find out how to register as well as more information about the kid’s marathon here.

3. Binder Park Zoo’s Sky Lark Ridge Ropes and Zipline course

The Binder Park Zoo has just announced the opening of its new SkyLark Ride and Little Larks rope course. You must be at least 48 inches for both courses. You can find more information and pricing here at the zoo’s website.

4. USS Silversides Submarine Museum Annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving

The annual underwater pumpkin carving USS Silversides Submarine Museum is taking place this Sunday. The carving takes place from 1pm to 3pm at the USS Silversides Submarine Museum. It is put on by the Muskegon County Sheriff Dive team. Everyone is welcome to participate, you just have to provide your own pumpkin. You can find more information about the event here.

More Weekend Family Fun

Caregiver and Kid Times October 14th

Enjoy some quality time with your kid at I’m an artist Community Studio on October 14th. The class takes place in the morning and afternoon. You can enjoy reading a story and making a project that goes along with it. Ages 2 to 5 and their caregiver are welcome, and the cost is $10. You can find more information about the class here.

Fall Harvest Weekends Ed Dunneback and Girl’s Farm Market

Fall is here and that means fun family fall activities! Ed Dunneback and Girl’s Farm Market have plenty of fall activities for you and the family to enjoy. They have a corn maze, straw mountain, super mega slide, farm animals, corny bib, wagon rides a bounce pad and more. You can find more information about what Ed Dunneback and Girl’s Farm Market has to offer here.

Family Storytime Grand Rapids Library- Ottawa Hills Branch- October 14th

Parents are encouraged to bring their children 0 to 5 years old to this fun story time. The Ottawa Hills Branch is hosting this week’s Storytime and will occur this Friday, October 14 at 10:30am. You can find more details about the Storytime here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Home Opener-October 14th

The Grand Rapids Griffins have their home opener this Friday, October 14th at 7pm. Single game tickets are now available for purchase. You can find more information about the home opener as well as ticket prices here.

Living Lights an Illumizoo experience John Ball Zoo

The family favorite, interactive nighttime experience Illumizoo, is back this fall at John Ball Zoo! Taking place on weekends through November you can explore and learn about the animals and organisms that live at night. Enjoy specialty food and drink items as well as black light face painting. You can find more information about the event as well as a schedule of the rest of the Illunmizoo night here.

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited Grand Rapids Art Museum

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is an all-immersive experience that looks at the wonderful work of Jim Henson. There are over 170 historical objects including iconic puppets, costumes, photographs, annotated scripts, and many other cool artifacts. The exhibit goes until January 14th. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Jack-O-Lantern World Millennium Park

The Jack O’ lantern World is once again coming back to Grand Rapids! Enjoy an amazing walk down a trail full of thousands of hand carved Jack O’ Lanterns at Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be there serving food and beverages. The Jack O’ lantern world goes on now until October 30th. You can find more information about Jack O’ Lantern World here.

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery is kicking off the fall season with a lot of different family fun activates. enjoy a corn maze, hay rides, a jumping pillow, u-pick apples, a petting zoo and many more fun activities. Make sure you and your family head to Robinette’s for some fall fun.

Apple Valley Fun Farm

The Apple Valley farm is open and you can enjoy all of the fun outdoor fall activities that they have to offer. Enjoy their 5 acre corn maze, barrel train rides, farm animals, a spooky mansion slide, a Giant Straw Barrel Pyramid and new this year Peal Karts! You can find more information about Apple Valley Fun Farm here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

If you are looking for some chilling fun as we start to head in October make sure you check out Ghost Tour Grand Rapids. You can learn all about the scary past and history of Grand Rapids. The tours take place in the evening and are year round Monday through Sunday. You can find more information about the tours here.

Moelker Orchards and Farm Market

If you are looking for some fall fun head to Moelker Orchards and Farm Market. Enjoy their pick your own pumpkin patch, horse-drawn wagon rides on Saturdays in October and their delicious bakery, farm market and orchard. They are open all fall and you can find more information here.

New Salem Corn Maze

If you are looking for some fall fun, head to the New Salem corn maze in Dorr, Michigan. You can enjoy the corn maze during the day or haunted at night! You can also enjoy family fun day activities including farm animals, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Childs train and a playground. You can find more information about all the fall fun they offer here.

Kids Spooky Forest

Enjoy a fun, interactive, outdoor Halloween experience for kids. Aimed for a younger crowd, the Spooky Forest goes for a ½ mile. There will be spooky props, as week as kid-friendly Halloween attractions. Admission is $10, you can find more information here.

Kentwood Glow in the Park-October 15th

Enjoy a night of some fall fun with Kentwood Glow in the park. The event takes place at Pinewood Park and features a variety of glow-themed activities including light up playground game, crafts, music, food, a fun run/walk and more. The event costs $5 a person and you can find more information here.

Freedom Chiropractic: Trunk or Treat 2022- October 15th

Get into the Halloween spirit this Saturday with prizes, candy a fire truck and more at the Freedom Chiropractic: Trunk or Treat 2022 this Saturday from 4pm-6pm. Bring your kids dressed in their costumes for some Halloween fun. You can find more information about the trunk or treat here.

Uncle John’s Cider Mill

Uncle John’s Cider mill has a lot of fun fall activities that the entire family will enjoy. They have wagon rides, a corn maze, a kid’s train, pumpkin patch, gemstone mining, a farm trail and more. You can check out times, prices, and more information here.

Petting Zoo Party -Goldish Swim School-October 16th

This Sunday from 1pm to 4pm you and your family can enjoy a fun petting zoo at the Goldfish Swim School in Grandville. The event is free, and Mary’s County Critter’s will be there for an exciting afternoon.

AABC BooFest Fun Walk

The Autism Alliance of Barry County is hosting a free fun walk. Taking place at the Middleville Gazebo from 6pm to 7pm. Make sure you register so you can receive an award! You can register here.