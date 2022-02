GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is holding its first of two Free Fishing Weekends for 2022 this weekend.

"It's an opportunity, we see, for people who may not have tried fishing before (and) may want to just try it out but aren't sure if they want to buy a license... this is a great way to get out and try it," John Pepin, a DNR spokesman, said.