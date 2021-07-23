Watch live: News 8 morning briefing

(WOOD) — With Olympics coverage on NBC, News 8 at noon will not air today. We are providing a brief news update at 10:50 a.m. You can watch it on air and streaming live online.

>>App users: Watch live

NBC coverage of the Tokyo Olympics will be affecting a number of News 8 newscasts over the coming weeks. Starting Monday, the noon newscast is moving to 11 a.m. for the duration of the Games and News 8 at 11 p.m. will air after Olympics coverage wraps up for the day at 11:30 p.m. or later.

The 10 p.m. newscast will continue to air as usual on WXSP.