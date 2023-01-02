KTLA 5 is excited to offer viewers an exclusive live stream of the marching bands during the 2023 Rose Parade.

The Band Cam presented by Honda provides an unedited, unnarrated view of the bands with synchronized audio as they make their way down the 5.5 mile parade route in Pasadena, California.

The live stream begins at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2 and ends around 10 a.m.

Here is the marching band lineup for the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda:

All Gifu Honor Green Band (Gifu, Japan)

Banda de Música La Primavera (Santiago, Veraguas, Panamá)

Brookwood Bronco Marching Band (Snellville, Ga.)

Buhos Marching Band (Veracruz, Mexico)

Foothills Falcon Band (Tucson, Ariz.)

Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band (Fresno, Calif.)

LAUSD All District High School Honor Band (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, Calif.)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, Calif.)

The Pella Marching Dutch (Pella, Iowa)

Rockford High School Marching Band (Rockford, Mich.)

Rose Bowl Game Participating Team (Pac-12 University)

Rose Bowl Game Participating Team (Big Ten University)

Rosemount High School Marching Band (Rosemount, Minn.)

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Long Beach, Calif.)

Spartan “Legion” Marching Band (Norfolk, Virginia)

Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard (Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China)

Triuggio Marching Band Triuggio (Monza and Brianza, Italy)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and Camp Pendleton, Calif.)

Vista Ridge High School Ranger Marching Band (Cedar Park, Texas)

Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band (Minocqua, Wis.)

The Rose Parade’s musical legacy dates to 1891 when the Monrovia. City Band joined the procession of flower-covered pony carts in the second Tournament of Roses Parade.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of musicians from all over the world have made the famous march through Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

The Rose Parade has welcomed high schools, colleges and universities, and Military bands. Past parades have featured a variety of musicians including marching bands, drum and bugle corps, brass and percussion bands, and bagpipes.