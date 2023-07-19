WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Saying it is making good on its promise to look out for consumers, the White House has rolled out initiatives designed to keep costs down at the grocery store and beyond.

“Folks are tired of being played for suckers,” President Joe Biden said at a Wednesday news conference. “It’s about basic fairness.”

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said his agency is partnering with 32 state attorneys general to ensure big producers aren’t illegally driving up the cost of food.

“I believe that consumers can be more trusting as they go into grocery stores that somebody’s keeping a watchful eye,” Vilsack said.

He said more oversight is needed after decades of consolidation in the agriculture industry.

“When you have too few entities, there can be some mischief,” he said.

The program grew from the president’s Competition Council, which is tasked with promoting healthy competition across the economy.

Thomas Gremillion with the Consumer Federation of America said he welcomed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s action but that he wanted to see even more aggressive steps.

“We’re waiting for them to step up … with more regulation of the big corporations,” he said.

To increase competition in housing, Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman said the agency is partnering with websites like Zillow and Apartments.com to ensure renters know all the application fees upfront.

“We want to make sure that if tenants are paying a fee, that it actually reflects the cost to the landlord,” she said.