US House advances annual defense bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After months of division, House Republicans and Democrats advanced their annual defense bill Tuesday.

“This is an opportunity for us to show the American people what governing looks like because we certainly haven’t seen that for a while,” Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., said.

Davis and Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos both support the massive $740 billion plan.

“It’s a good bill,” Bustos said.

“This is crucial to protect American security globally,” Davis said

The bill includes salary raises, increased training funds and an extra billion dollars to combat coronavirus.

“To also be better prepared as we go into anything like this in the future,” Bustos said.

Democrats are also pushing a provision that would force the president to check in with Congress first before sending military troops to states.

Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee supports the move.

“If Congress has to determine where the defense department deploys its forces across the world, we certainly should be consulted if the president decides to use the U.S. military domestically,” Kildee said.

But Republicans are not on board.

“I don’t want to limit our government in really protecting America’s interest,” Davis said.

President Trump is vowing to veto the bill because it requires military bases currently named after confederate leaders to be renamed.

Lawmakers on both sides aren’t backing down.

“The president’s threatened to veto a lot of bills that he ended up signing,” Davis said.

“I’m very hopeful we can get it over the finish line and get it signed by the president,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said.

Ernst says the senate will vote on a nearly identical bill this week.