Tyndall Air Force Base still suffering from hurricane damage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Since October, Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City has been slowly rebuilding after suffering almost $5 billion in damages from Hurricane Michael.

Now, money to continue those efforts has to make its way through Congress and survive partisan squabbling.

“They still have a lot of troops living in tents,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla.

Dunn says getting money for a full fix at Tyndall Air Force Base has become a major frustration.

“It shouldn’t be a partisan battle but it has become one,” said Dunn.

That battle centers on the National Defense Authorization Act, which is a yearly event passed by Congress to fund the military. The Senate has passed its version already but partisan fighting has slowed the House.

“The right thing is for the House to pass the Senate’s version of the NDAA,” said Republican Sen. Rick Scott. “It’s more money than the House is talking about, on top of that it was bipartisan.”

The Disaster Relief Bill signed by President Donald Trump in June included more than a billion dollars for Tyndall’s recovery but lawmakers are still after more money.

“We’ve already committed 1.7 billion, we think we can commit almost another billion to Tyndall,” said Dunn.

Lawmakers say they will have to keep getting funds approved each legislative session until the repairs are finished.