Ted Cruz introduces COVID-19 stimulus bill but Republicans say Democrats won’t pass it

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — While Republican Senators plan a vote on their “targeted” coronavirus stimulus bill as early as Thursday, Democratic leaders have already rejected the “skinny” bill as “anemic.”

The Congressional stalemate has frustrated many lawmakers, including Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz who went ahead and introduced his own bill, the “Recovery Act,” on Wednesday.

“I think Washington Democrats have decided they don’t want anything to pass,” Cruz says.

The Texas Senator says his bill will cut taxes and “job-killing regulations,” which would include tax breaks to companies that rehire employees, would reportedly help get kids back to school safely and would possibly expand COVID-19 testing.

“A lot of people have spent down their retirement savings during COVID and have been trying to survive on it. And it allows people to replenish those retirement savings,” Cruz says.

He says the number one economic priority for Congress should be getting the economy going again and getting people back to work.

Although even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admits the bill is dead on arrival, the Senate is set to vote on the Republicans’ $300 billion-dollar bill this week.