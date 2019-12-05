Speaker Pelosi: Dems ready to move forward with articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is clear – Democrats are ready to move toward articles of impeachment.

“Today I’m asking our chairman to process with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi announced Thursday.

Hearings will continue next Monday in the House Judiciary Committee but Speaker Pelosi says there is already enough evidence to proceed.

“The facts are uncontested,” she said. “The President abused just power for his own personal political benefit.”

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., played a role in both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment processes and believes this time President Trump abused his power.

She says the process isn’t something her party takes lightly.

“People feel a responsibility, a sense of history. This is a serious matter, and they’re treating it with great seriousness,” Rep. Lofgren said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., continued to attack the Democrats decision to impeach President Trump and says they made up their minds even before the Ukraine scandal broke.

“This is the day Alexander Hamilton feared, and warned would come,”Minority Leader McCarthy said. “It was not new news. They’ve always had this predetermined timeline from the day they got sworn in.”

The announcement this morning sets the stage for a vote for articles of impeachment potentially before Christmas.

Minority Leader McCarthy criticized Democrats timeline Thursday afternoon.

“It’s the weakest, the thinnest and the fastest impeachment in history,” he said.

Until a vote is held, the Judiciary Committee will continue to hold hearings with the next one on Monday.